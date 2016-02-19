Statewide, temperatures are running up to ten degrees above average. It may have some doing a double-take of the calendar! Temperature readings are more reminiscent of early October rather than the end of the month.
The higher temps are all thanks to high pressure which will yield to a cold front by midweek. Temperatures will fall in its wake but looks to deliver no promises of Valley rain.
Your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be "boo-tiful" with Valley trick-or-treating temps in the 70s.
SUNDAY: 64/92 mostly sunny
MONDAY: 65/90 partly cloudy
TUESDAY: 65/87 partly cloudy and some breezes
HALLOWEEN: 61/81 sunny
THURSDAY: 57/79 mostly sunny
FRIDAY: 58/80 sunny
SATURDAY: 58/80 sunny
