We will start to dry out today in the Valley and it looks like our chances for rain will start to drop right through the weekend.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will stick to the High Country. The Flagstaff area is looking at a 50-70 percent chance Friday. That will drop off this weekend, limiting storm chances to areas along the higher terrain.

Storm coverage goes back up again Monday with a daily chance continuing through next week.

Here is your weekend Monsoon forecast outlook! Another chance for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms for Friday before drier air moving in limits chances to areas primarily along the higher terrain for the weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9EE6udBXKT — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 3, 2018

FRIDAY: 88/109 isolated shower

SATURDAY: 87/110 partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 88/110 partly cloudy

MONDAY: 87/109 scattered storms

TUESDAY: 89/108 scattered storms

WEDNESDAY: 88/109 spotty storms

THURSDAY: 89/108 spotty storms

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX