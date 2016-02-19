We will start to dry out today in the Valley and it looks like our chances for rain will start to drop right through the weekend.
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will stick to the High Country. The Flagstaff area is looking at a 50-70 percent chance Friday. That will drop off this weekend, limiting storm chances to areas along the higher terrain.
Storm coverage goes back up again Monday with a daily chance continuing through next week.
FRIDAY: 88/109 isolated shower
SATURDAY: 87/110 partly cloudy
SUNDAY: 88/110 partly cloudy
MONDAY: 87/109 scattered storms
TUESDAY: 89/108 scattered storms
WEDNESDAY: 88/109 spotty storms
THURSDAY: 89/108 spotty storms
If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.
