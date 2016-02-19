High pressure is increasing our temperatures so they're just a few degrees above average on Saturday.

The warmup will be short-lived as a low pressure system moves in from the coast and brings us rain potential Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

Rainfall in the Phoenix area looks to be isolated and light. However, in the high terrain showers will be widespread and thunderstorms will be possible. It will be too warm for snow except at the highest mountaintops.

It will be breezy across the whole state for the weekend with 20 mph gusts hitting the Valley at times.

SATURDAY: 68/90 isolated p.m. rain

SUNDAY: 70/86 isolated storms

MONDAY: 65/82 isolated storms

TUESDAY: 66/84 morning rain chances

WEDNESDAY: 64/84 pleasant

THURSDAY: 63/84 sunny

FRIDAY: 62/84 sunny

