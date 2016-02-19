High pressure is increasing our temperatures so they're just a few degrees above average on Saturday.
The warmup will be short-lived as a low pressure system moves in from the coast and brings us rain potential Saturday night through Tuesday morning.
Rainfall in the Phoenix area looks to be isolated and light. However, in the high terrain showers will be widespread and thunderstorms will be possible. It will be too warm for snow except at the highest mountaintops.
It will be breezy across the whole state for the weekend with 20 mph gusts hitting the Valley at times.
SATURDAY: 68/90 isolated p.m. rain
SUNDAY: 70/86 isolated storms
MONDAY: 65/82 isolated storms
TUESDAY: 66/84 morning rain chances
WEDNESDAY: 64/84 pleasant
THURSDAY: 63/84 sunny
FRIDAY: 62/84 sunny
