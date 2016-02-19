We are done with the record heat for now. Instead, humidity levels will be on the rise along with storm chances.

Storm activity will be more widespread this weekend. By 11 a.m. we'll see storms begin to fire up across the High Country. A few storms could make it into the Valley by the late afternoon/evening hours on by Saturday and Sunday.

Main threats for the weekend include dust, damaging winds and flooding. We'll carry isolated storm chances Monday through Thursday of next week.

SATURDAY: 88/105 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 87/105 spotty showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 86/106 isolated storms

TUESDAY: 87/109 isolated storms

WEDNESDAY: 88/108 isolated storms

THURSDAY: 85/106 isolated storms

FRIDAY: 84/105 isolated storms

