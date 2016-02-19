Rain and snow showers will continue for the High Country through early Wednesday. The snow level will be at 7000 feet, where an additional 1-3" is possible.
Sunshine will return to the Valley on Wednesday with a nice warming trend on the horizon. Temperatures by Friday will near 90!
Heading into the weekend daily isolated storm chances will return to the state. We'll see a lot more dry time than wet this weekend, but that daily chance will continue into next week.
WEDNESDAY: 58/79 dry in the valley
THURSDAY: 60/83 warmer
FRIDAY: 62/88 sunny
SATURDAY: 66/87 isolated thunderstorms
SUNDAY: 67/83 spotty storms
MONDAY: 65/81 isolated showers
TUESDAY: 63/82 isolated storm
If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.
Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates
iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone
Android: http://12ne.ws/android