Rain and snow showers will continue for the High Country through early Wednesday. The snow level will be at 7000 feet, where an additional 1-3" is possible.

Sunshine will return to the Valley on Wednesday with a nice warming trend on the horizon. Temperatures by Friday will near 90!

Heading into the weekend daily isolated storm chances will return to the state. We'll see a lot more dry time than wet this weekend, but that daily chance will continue into next week.

WEDNESDAY: 58/79 dry in the valley

THURSDAY: 60/83 warmer

FRIDAY: 62/88 sunny

SATURDAY: 66/87 isolated thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 67/83 spotty storms

MONDAY: 65/81 isolated showers

TUESDAY: 63/82 isolated storm

