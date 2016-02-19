Today will be hot and muggy but we will only have a slight chance of rain later today.

Daily storm chances will continue for the rest of this week. Our best chance of storm activity will be across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley. The biggest threats will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

We'll keep an isolated chance for the Valley, but overall, we'll see more dry time than wet, with the biggest threat for the Valley being blowing dust.

We can expect temperatures to stay above average for the rest of the workweek, but below 110!

Dew point readings in the Valley will generally stay in the 60s this week, making it feel steamy.

An ozone high pollution advisory is in place and will likely be issued again and again each day this week.

TUESDAY: 88/107 isolated showers & storms

WEDNESDAY: 87/108 isolated showers & storms

THURSDAY: 87/108 isolated showers & storms

FRIDAY: 86/107 isolated showers & storms

SATURDAY: 86/108 partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 86/106 isolated showers & storms

MONDAY: 84/103 scattered storms

