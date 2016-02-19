A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday in areas of northeastern Arizona and through the White Mountains.
Critical fire weather conditions are possible, specifically for southern Apache and southern Navajo Counties. That’s where we’re seeing strengthening winds and low relative humidity.
We’ll see seasonably warm and dry conditions in and around the Valley today, but things will heat up later in the week.
Starting on Thursday we’ll see triple-digit temps. Expect temps to increase to 106 degrees by Saturday.
Stay cool and hydrated!
SUNDAY: 69/97 sunny
MONDAY: 67/97 elevated fire danger, breezy
TUESDAY: 65/94 partly cloudy and breezy
WEDNESDAY: 68/96 sunny
THURSDAY: 71/100 sunny
FRIDAY: 73/105 hotter
SATURDAY: 75/106 sunny
