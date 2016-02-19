Temperatures return to more seasonal levels in the upper 90s once again Friday along with light winds.

A storm system will pass to the north of Arizona this weekend. We will not see any rain from that system, but we will see in increase in wind speeds on Saturday. In fact, that will be the windiest day of the 3-day weekend.

Expect 45 mph gusts across the High Country and 25 mph gusts in the Valley, along with an elevated fire danger once again. A fire weather watch has already been issued for the High Country for Saturday afternoon and evening. The winds will relax on Sunday and Monday.

We return to the 100s again next Tuesday and that heat will stick around for several days.

We will also have dry conditions for the next seven days.

FRIDAY: 72/99 just shy of 100

SATURDAY: 71/92 elevated fire danger, sunny and breezy

SUNDAY: 68/94 less breezy and mostly sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 72/99 dry

TUESDAY: 75/104 hotter

WEDNESDAY: 77/105 sunny and hot

THURSDAY: 78/103 staying in the 100s

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

Email* Name Zip Subscribe

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX