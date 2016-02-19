The next seven days will be pretty quiet. The fire danger diminishes again on Friday.

Nonetheless, no rain and no 100s are in the forecast for the next week!

Instead, we'll see temperatures in the 90s along with sunny dry weather persist through next Thursday.

Monday and Tuesday will feature a few more clouds, but overall its an uneventful forecast.

FRIDAY: 69/93 below average temps

SATURDAY: 70/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 71/97 sunny

MONDAY: 72/96 breezy

TUESDAY: 71/94 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 71/95 sunny

THURSDAY: 72/97 sunny

