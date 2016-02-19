We have another excessive heat warning today in the Valley and we could tie or break another heat record.

It's a similar story across the state with afternoon temperatures ranging from 110-115 degrees.

The record for Phoenix today is 112 which was set back in 2012.

Overnight lows are also running well above average and in some cases, will hit close to or exceed record warm low temperatures.

The warm low record for Tuesday is 90° set back in 2012.

An ozone high pollution advisory is also in effect again today.

But relief might be on the way! Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, chances for showers and thunderstorms make their way back into the forecast.

TUESDAY: 112/91 heat warning

WEDNESDAY: 105/90 spotty showers and thunderstorms, blowing dust possible

THURSDAY: 100/84 spotty showers and thunderstorms

FRIDAY: 100/85 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SATURDAY: 102/84 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 103/85 spotty showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 105/85 isolated showers and thunderstorms

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX