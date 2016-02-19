More than five million Arizonans are facing excessive heat warnings through Tuesday evening with afternoon temperatures ranging from 110-115 degrees.

It is likely that we'll set another record high on Tuesday afternoon. The record for the date is 112 which was set back in 2012.

Overnight lows are also running well above average and in some cases, will hit close to or exceed record warm low temperatures.

An ozone high pollution advisory is also in effect today and will likely be reissued each day this week.

Later in the week, a change in the pattern will usher in moisture and bring back chances for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday and will continue right into the weekend.

TUESDAY: 113/91 isolated showers and thunderstorms

WEDNESDAY: 105/90 spotty showers and thunderstorms, blowing dust possible

THURSDAY: 100/84 spotty showers and thunderstorms

FRIDAY: 100/85 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SATURDAY: 102/84 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 103/85 spotty showers and thunderstorms

MONDAY: 105/85 isolated showers and thunderstorms

