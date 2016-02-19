A red flag warning has been issued for Northeastern Arizona from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Winslow and Show Low are included in this warning. Expect winds to gust up to 40mph along with a relative humidity near 6 percent. In the Valley, winds will gust up to 20 mph, but stay below advisory criteria.

Temperatures will remain below average through Wednesday before they shoot up into the 100s later in the week. Unfortunately we have no rain in the forecast for the next week.

Stay cool and hydrated!

TUESDAY: 70/92 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 68/94 sunny

THURSDAY: 71/98 sunny

FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s

SATURDAY: 72/99 sunny

SUNDAY: 72/98 sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 76/100 dry

