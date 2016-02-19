We have more wind in the forecast. A low pressure system will bring rain to Utah, Nevada and much of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, but we will miss out on the rain. However, wind gusts will increase and get close to 25 mph in the Valley and 40 mph across the High Country.

A red flag warning (critical fire weather) is posted for the High Country for Thursday. Gusty winds coupled with low relative humidity levels between 5-12 percent will increase the fire risk north of the Valley.

Thursday marks 67 days without measurable rain in Phoenix. Rain chances remain out of the forecast. May and June are typically dry months, so the best shot of consistent rain in the forecast will start in July.

THURSDAY: 71/96 windy, elevated fire danger

FRIDAY: 68/92 below average temps

SATURDAY: 68/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 72/96 sunny

MONDAY: 74/95 breezy

TUESDAY: 71/95 sunny

WEDNESDAY: 72/97

