Good morning everyone!

Today is going to be absolutely gorgeous. We'll start out with cool temperatures all around the Valley. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm up to near normal levels with lots of sunshine and temps in the middle 80s.

High pressure will start to take over for the rest of the workweek giving us lots of sunshine and a dry pattern heading right into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be above average with our temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees. The high pressure will back off next week and our temperatures will drop back down closer to average.

This has been a very wet month so far. This is the wettest October since the National Weather Service has been keeping track with 5.35 inches of rain so far.

WEDNESDAY: 66/86 dry

THURSDAY: 66/88 mostly clear

FRIDAY: 66/89 mostly clear

SATURDAY: 65/90 bright

SUNDAY: 64/89 clear

MONDAY: 67/86 few clouds

TUESDAY: 67/84 few clouds

