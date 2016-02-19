This weekend high pressure is building which will result in dry and warmer than normal conditions in and around the Phoenix metro area.

We’ll see highs in the 90’s and lows in the 60’s. If you head up to high country, you’ll find yourself bundling up. Temps are dropping into the low 30’s in the early morning and later evening hours. Slightly below normal temps will return by the middle of next week.

Your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be beautiful! You can expect a high of 82 and a low of 57.

Have a nice weekend!

SATURDAY: 63/91 sunny & mild

SUNDAY: 66/92 mostly sunny

MONDAY: 65/90 partly cloudy

TUESDAY: 62/85 partly cloudy & breezy

HALLOWEEN: 57/82 sunny

THURSDAY: 59/80 mostly sunny

FRIDAY: 57/81 mostly sunny

