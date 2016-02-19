Temperatures are looking to be below 90 degrees this week, but we will still be experiencing a dry, warm "fall" here in the Valley.
The higher temps are all thanks to high pressure which will yield to a weak cold front by midweek. But hey! We'll take any cooler temperatures we can get.
Temperatures will drop a bit below normal this week but there are no promises of Valley rain.
Your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be "boo-tiful" with Valley trick-or-treating temps in the 70s.
SUNDAY: 66/91 sunny
MONDAY: 65/89 mostly sunny
TUESDAY: 61/85 mostly sunny and some breezes
HALLOWEEN: 56/80 sunny
THURSDAY: 57/81 sunny
FRIDAY: 58/83 sunny
SATURDAY: 58/82 sunny
