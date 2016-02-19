The best chance for storm activity is still across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley through Friday. Storms will be scattered. The biggest threats will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.
The two driest days with the least storm coverage across the entire state will be Saturday and Sunday.
Storm coverage goes back up again Monday with a daily chance continuing through next week.
FRIDAY: 88/108 isolated shower
SATURDAY: 87/109 partly cloudy
SUNDAY: 88/108 partly cloudy
MONDAY: 87/108 scattered storms
TUESDAY: 89/108 scattered storms
WEDNESDAY: 88/109 spotty storms
THURSDAY: 89/109 spotty storms
If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.
Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates
iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone
Android: http://12ne.ws/android