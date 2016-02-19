The best chance for storm activity is still across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley through Friday. Storms will be scattered. The biggest threats will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

The two driest days with the least storm coverage across the entire state will be Saturday and Sunday.

Storm coverage goes back up again Monday with a daily chance continuing through next week.

FRIDAY: 88/108 isolated shower

SATURDAY: 87/109 partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 88/108 partly cloudy

MONDAY: 87/108 scattered storms

TUESDAY: 89/108 scattered storms

WEDNESDAY: 88/109 spotty storms

THURSDAY: 89/109 spotty storms

