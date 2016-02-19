After a record-setting weekend for rainfall in Phoenix, more wet weather is on the way to start the week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday, with the best chances this evening.

As we watch the next system make its way into Arizona, daytime highs will fall below average to the 70s in the deserts. Wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph, even stronger in far western Arizona and southeast California. Northern Arizona will be breezy today too.

Tonight and early Tuesday morning, snow levels drop to 6,000 feet in Northern Arizona.

The region starts to dry out Thursday and Friday, before another storm is forecasted to hit this weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 80s this weekend.

Enjoy!

MONDAY: 59/77 partly sunny with late day and evening showers

TUESDAY: 58/71 rain likely

WEDNESDAY: 57/76 sunnier

THURSDAY: 59/80 warmer

FRIDAY: 60/83 sunny

SATURDAY: 64/85 isolated thunderstorms, possible showers

SUNDAY: 63/85 isolated thunderstorms, possible showers

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

© 2018 KPNX