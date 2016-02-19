After a cool start to the workweek we will have nice and warm temps with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine by this afternoon.

A cold front will drop through tomorrow and into Wednesday. Expect breezier conditions to impact the entire state with a few isolated showers possible across the High Country.

Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s to the 70s by Halloween. Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low 70s with dry and breezy conditions.

MONDAY: 65/88 sunny and warm

TUESDAY: 65/87 warm

HALLOWEEN: 61/79 nice

THURSDAY: 56/79 cooler

FRIDAY: 57/83 warm

SATURDAY: 58/82 beautiful

SUNDAY: 59/82 bright

