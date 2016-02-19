Today we can expect temperatures to be below average as a low pressure system moves to the north of the Valley.
We can expect breezy conditions for this afternoon. We'll stay below average for Wednesday but by Thursday the temperatures will start to move back up close to 100 degrees. A red flag warning has been issued for northeastern Arizona from noon to 7 p.m. today. Winslow and Show Low are included in this warning.
Expect winds to gust up to 40 mph along with a relative humidity near 6 percent. In the Valley, winds will gust up to 20 mph, but stay below advisory criteria.
TUESDAY: 70/93 partly cloudy and breezy
WEDNESDAY: 68/94 sunny
THURSDAY: 71/98 sunny
FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s
SATURDAY: 72/98 sunny
SUNDAY: 72/97 sunny
MEMORIAL DAY: 76/99 dry
