Today we can expect temperatures to be below average as a low pressure system moves to the north of the Valley.

We can expect breezy conditions for this afternoon. We'll stay below average for Wednesday but by Thursday the temperatures will start to move back up close to 100 degrees. A red flag warning has been issued for northeastern Arizona from noon to 7 p.m. today. Winslow and Show Low are included in this warning.

Expect winds to gust up to 40 mph along with a relative humidity near 6 percent. In the Valley, winds will gust up to 20 mph, but stay below advisory criteria.

TUESDAY: 70/93 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 68/94 sunny

THURSDAY: 71/98 sunny

FRIDAY: 70/100 back to the 100s

SATURDAY: 72/98 sunny

SUNDAY: 72/97 sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 76/99 dry

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News) 01 / 31 Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News) 01 / 31

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

Email* Name Zip Subscribe

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX