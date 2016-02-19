Be ready for a serious surplus on the thermometer the next few days as temperatures soar into 110-degree territory.

Excessive heat watches and warnings will impact more than 5 million Arizonans Monday. Highs could spike as high as 115 degrees with some low temperature readings never dropping below 90. Some afternoon highs may fall only a degree or two short of record territory with possible record warm lows, especially on Tuesday.

Awful air quality will accompany the high heat. An ozone high pollution advisory is in effect Monday and also possible on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: 111/89 ozone health watch

MONDAY: 112/89 excessive heat, ozone high pollution advisory

TUESDAY: 111/90 isolated storms/showers

WEDNESDAY: 108/88 isolated storms/showers

THURSDAY: 108/87 isolated storms/showers

FRIDAY: 106/87 isolated storms/showers

SATURDAY: 105/86 isolated storms/showers

