The Valley will start out today as it has all week: warm and muggy. Phoenix is looking at a high of 110.

The best chance for storm activity is still across the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Storms will be scattered. The biggest threats will be damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

The two driest days with the least storm coverage across the entire state will be Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY: 88/110 isolated showers & storms

FRIDAY: 89/107 isolated shower

SATURDAY: 88/108 partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 87/109 partly cloudy

MONDAY: 87/109 scattered storms

TUESDAY: 84/109 scattered storms

WEDNESDAY: 83/108 spotty storms

