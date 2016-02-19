For today we will start out with absolutely beautiful conditions. Temperatures early on will start out in the 60s with a few 50s around the valley.

The morning will stay beautiful and by this afternoon we will warm back up into the 90s, but we will stay below average.

Today we're going on 68 days without any rain here in the Valley. April, May and June are typically the dry months here in Phoenix. Looks like the next seven days temperatures will stay in the 90s and we will be rain free.

FRIDAY: 69/96 below average temps

SATURDAY: 70/95 sunny

SUNDAY: 71/97 sunny

MONDAY: 72/96 breezy

TUESDAY: 71/94 partly cloudy and breezy

WEDNESDAY: 71/95 sunny

THURSDAY: 72/97 sunny

