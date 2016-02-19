Phoenix is looking like it'll reach the 90s over the weekend. But it's not just warming up in the Valley.

The High Country can expect sunny skies and highs nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Southern Arizona will be much the same. A sunny, dry and warm weekend ahead for places like Tucson.

October 2018 is the wettest October on record in Phoenix and the third wettest month overall. A slight chance of showers and cooler temperatures have moved into the forecast for Halloween.

FRIDAY: 65/89 mostly clear

SATURDAY: 66/90 bright

SUNDAY: 65/90 clear

MONDAY: 65/87 few clouds

TUESDAY: 68/83 breezy

HALLOWEEN: 60/78 mostly cloudy, cooler with an isolated shower

THURSDAY: 56/77 partly cloudy

