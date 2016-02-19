Happy Thursday!

We will start the day with chilly weather around the Valley with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Sunshine will be with us through Friday with a nice warming trend for the rest of the week. Temperatures by Saturday will be near 90 degrees!

Heading into the weekend daily isolated storm chances will return to the state. We'll see a lot more dry time than wet this weekend so keep those outdoor plans, but the coverage of storms will be higher on Sunday as compared to Saturday.

The best chance of rain will be in the mountains.

THURSDAY: 59/81 warmer

FRIDAY: 62/87 sunny

SATURDAY: 69/89 isolated thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 69/87 spotty storms

MONDAY: 67/84 isolated showers

TUESDAY: 66/83 scattered clouds

WEDNESDAY: 65/83 sunshine

