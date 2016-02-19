Good Saturday morning! Today you can expect a high of 112 degrees. The heat and sunshine will continue in Phoenix tomorrow as well.

Our thunderstorm chances are dwindling in the Valley, but places in and around Flagstaff and the White Mountains could see some storms and showers.

We’ll see more significant moisture return toward the middle of next week. That’s when it will feel muggy, because of the rising dew points.

Temps will remain a few degrees above normal as well.

Remember monsoon storms can bring strong winds, dust and localized flooding at any given time, so be aware.

Have a great weekend!

SATURDAY: 112/88 sunny & hot

SUNDAY: 110/87 heat continues

MONDAY: 111/88 hot and mostly sunny

TUESDAY: 109/87 mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY: 108/86 isolated storms/showers

THURSDAY: 108/87 mostly sunny

FRIDAY: 107/84 mostly sunny & breezy

