Remnants from former Hurricane Sergio and a lower pressure system will work together to saturate the state this weekend.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two days this weekend and thunderstorms packing heavy rain will be possible. According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over southeast California early Saturday morning will transition to Arizona later in the day. Rain will begin trending down from west to east Saturday.

Showers will continue Sunday but will be lighter and more isolated.

Snow chances will return to higher elevations Sunday night and stay in play through Wednesday morning.

Temps will continue to be about 10 degrees below average. Enjoy!

SATURDAY: 62/73 showers and thunderstorms likely

SUNDAY: 60/75 spotty showers

MONDAY: 59/74 mostly sunny but breezy

TUESDAY: 60/74 mostly sunny but breezy

WEDNESDAY: 60/77 still below average

THURSDAY: 62/79 warmer

FRIDAY: 62/81 sunny

