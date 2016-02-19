High pressure will regain control and dominate our weather through the weekend.

Expect lots of sunshine from Wednesday through early next week with no rain in the forecast. Highs by the weekend will top out at 90!

WEDNESDAY: 66/86 dry

THURSDAY: 66/88 mostly clear

FRIDAY: 66/89 mostly clear

SATURDAY: 65/90 bright

SUNDAY: 64/89 clear

MONDAY: 64/87 few clouds

TUESDAY: 67/84 few clouds

