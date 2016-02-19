High pressure will regain control and dominate our weather through the weekend.
Expect lots of sunshine from Wednesday through early next week with no rain in the forecast. Highs by the weekend will top out at 90!
WEDNESDAY: 66/86 dry
THURSDAY: 66/88 mostly clear
FRIDAY: 66/89 mostly clear
SATURDAY: 65/90 bright
SUNDAY: 64/89 clear
MONDAY: 64/87 few clouds
TUESDAY: 67/84 few clouds
