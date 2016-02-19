Temperatures return to more seasonal levels in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday along with light winds.

A storm system will pass to the north of Arizona this weekend. We won't see any rain from that system, but we will see in increase in wind speeds on Saturday. In fact, that will be the windiest day of the 3-day weekend. Expect 35-40 mph gusts across the high country and 25 mph gusts in the Valley along with an elevated fire danger once again. The winds will relax on Sunday and Monday.

We return to the 100s again next Tuesday and that heat will stick around for several days.

We will also have dry conditions for the next seven days.

THURSDAY: 70/99 sunny

FRIDAY: 71/99 just shy of 100

SATURDAY: 68/94 elevated fire danger, sunny and breezy

SUNDAY: 69/93 less breezy and mostly sunny

MEMORIAL DAY: 72/99 dry

TUESDAY: 77/105 hotter

WEDNESDAY: 77/104

PHOTOS: 2018 weather and nature pics
01 / 31
Tom's Thumb. (Photo: @brand_alle via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
02 / 31
(Photo: @somonul / Special to 12 News)
03 / 31
Sunset near Wickenburg. (Photo: @Scattyevans/Instagram)
04 / 31
Grand Canyon at sunset. (Photo: jamesrgtodd via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
05 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend chirag5patel for sharing this incredible photo from Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: chirag5patel)
06 / 31
Thanks to our Instagram friend photographybysaija for sharing this amazing Arizona sunset photo near Chandler. (Photo: photographybysaija)
07 / 31
Taken on Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Tom Stroup)
08 / 31
Fossil Creek. (Photo: chirag5patel via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
09 / 31
Picacho Peak State Park. (Photo: mara6163 via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
10 / 31
(Photo: neveratalossfor on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
11 / 31
Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: d.clarke.photography via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
12 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
13 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: C. Edward Brice)
14 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: azphotomom)
15 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: rahuljayan_photography)
16 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: jodi_daly&lrm;)
17 / 31
A view of the supermoon over Arizona on Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo: Clinton Jackson&lrm;)
18 / 31
Lost Dutchman State Park. (Photo: neveratalossfor via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
19 / 31
Cactus and beautiful skies during a morning sunrise in Tucson, AZ. Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo: AZ_nature_lover)
20 / 31
(Photo: Bella Nugent via Insatgram / Special to 12 News)
21 / 31
Downtown Flagstaff. Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)
22 / 31
(Photo: rodriguez_misael_ on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
23 / 31
(Photo: wandering.girl on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
24 / 31
(Photo: earthiker on Instagram / Special to 12 News)
25 / 31
First significant snowfall covers parts of northern Arizona in 7 inches of powder on January 10, 208. Photo: Jessica De Nova/ 12 News
26 / 31
(Photo: Andrew Konen / Special to 12 News)
27 / 31
Children in Flagstaff roll a snowball during the first measurable snowfall of the season, Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)
28 / 31
(Photo: @rileybregar via Instagram / Special to 12 News)
29 / 31
Fountain with Moon over Fountain Lake (Photo: Rob Mains)
30 / 31
Photo by Brooks Crandell. #BeOn12
31 / 31
White Mountains Winter storm on Highway 260, east of Pinetop on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Steven Ebright)

If you see weather and you can safely do so, please share your photos and videos with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using the #BeOn12.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for Arizona weather updates

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android

Sign up for the Snapshot, 12 News' evening newsletter. Every weekday afternoon we share some of the biggest, most-talked-about and interesting stories from Arizona and beyond. Email is the only required information.

If you have feedback, reach out at connect@12news.com.

© 2018 KPNX