Temperatures return to more seasonal levels in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday along with light winds.
A storm system will pass to the north of Arizona this weekend. We won't see any rain from that system, but we will see in increase in wind speeds on Saturday. In fact, that will be the windiest day of the 3-day weekend. Expect 35-40 mph gusts across the high country and 25 mph gusts in the Valley along with an elevated fire danger once again. The winds will relax on Sunday and Monday.
We return to the 100s again next Tuesday and that heat will stick around for several days.
We will also have dry conditions for the next seven days.
THURSDAY: 70/99 sunny
FRIDAY: 71/99 just shy of 100
SATURDAY: 68/94 elevated fire danger, sunny and breezy
SUNDAY: 69/93 less breezy and mostly sunny
MEMORIAL DAY: 72/99 dry
TUESDAY: 77/105 hotter
WEDNESDAY: 77/104
