High pressure is hooking Arizona up with sunshine and above average temperatures for the weekend.

Temperatures closer to 84 degrees are typical this time of year in Phoenix, but instead the weekend forecast has temperature readings cracking into 90-degree territory. Record high temperatures won't be put in jeopardy, however.

The High Country will see a climb on the thermometer too with highs about ten degrees above normal!

By midweek, a cold front will drag in cooler air, clouds and some breezes.

SATURDAY: 63/91 sunny

SUNDAY: 65/92 mostly sunny

MONDAY: 66/90 partly cloudy

TUESDAY: 65/87 partly cloudy & breezy

HALLOWEEN: 60/80 sunny

THURSDAY: 56/78 mostly sunny

FRIDAY: 55/79 mostly sunny

