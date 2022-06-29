'Shelter in place' order issued for Mt. Elden Estates as storms move through northern Arizona

Portions of Coconino County including Mt. Elden Estates were under flash flood warnings Wednesday afternoon.

PHOENIX — It was a rainy afternoon Wednesday as storms erupted across Arizona. Scattered showers dotted the radar for most of the state but severe storms became a headline for Northern Arizona.

A flash flood warning was in effect for portions of Coconino County including Mt. Elden Estates until 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Another flash flood warning for places including Sunset Crater N.M., Humphreys Peak, Timberline, Fernwood, Pine Mountain Estates and Hutchinson Acres was in effect until 5 p.m.

⚠SHELTER IN PLACE NOW⚠



Flash flooding expected in Mt. Elden Estates. Shelter in place now. If you are outdoors seek high ground now. Don't enter drainages. pic.twitter.com/aA464ldgt3 — City of Flagstaff (@CityofFlagstaff) June 29, 2022

Heavy rainfall and potential flooding conditions are still very much a possibility with some of the systems impacting the area. We will continue to track the storms through the evening.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ until 5:00 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Sunset Crater N.M., Humphreys Peak, Timberline, Fernwood, Pine Mountain Estates, and Hutchinson Acres. More info: https://t.co/OfC3DF1LGm. pic.twitter.com/mp2WXj7hP7 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 29, 2022

Storms were still elusive in the Valley as of the 2 p.m. hour, but the possibility of evening showers was still in the cards for the Phoenix metro area. The NWS issued a dust advisory until 3:45 p.m. for the area near Maricopa and Casa Grande.

Shower activity continues to build around the Phoenix area so showers in the late afternoon hours are not out of the question.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recorded dust blowing south of the Valley as high winds push closer to the Phoenix area.

A view of Loop 202, South Mountain, southbound at Elliot.



Be mindful of dust in the area and remember to never drive into a dust storm.



READ MORE: https://t.co/4wAO4yCOXC#Loop202 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EHXfrdkf5f — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2022

We will continue to track the storms across Phoenix and the rest of the state throughout the evening.

