9 years ago, the 'storm of the century' flooded Phoenix

On Sept. 8, 2014, Sky Harbor Airport got nearly three and a half inches of rainfall.

PHOENIX — Everyone knows that floods can happen during monsoon, but nothing compares to the torrential rain that washed through the Valley in 2014. Often known as the "Storm of the Century," that downpour left the Phoenix metro swamped.

The rain started around 2 a.m. in the East Valley and quickly swept across Phoenix and into the west Valley in under an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded 3.30 inches of rain over a seven-hour period, the most rain ever recorded on a calendar day since records began in Phoenix in 1895, the NWS reported.

And the result? Phoenix looked like a swamp. Underpasses flooded, leaving I-10 downright impassable in some places. Homes and cars across the Valley were damaged in the storm, and some homeowners felt the effects years down the line.

Tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Norbert combined with two complexes of storms cooked up the perfect recipe for the storm of the century, the NWS said. Parts of Chandler reportedly received as much as six inches of rain.

2023's monsoon was a bit of a letdown in the rainfall department, but it's better than being washed away.

