Guess what? Phoenix just broke the all-time record warm low temperature

PHOENIX — Everyone knows it's hot during the day, but nights are offering less respite than ever in Phoenix.

Sky Harbor Airport recorded an all-time record-setting low temperature of 97 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. The previous record was 96 degrees, and it was set in 2003.

NWS shared the record on Twitter Wednesday morning. They noted that "while Sky Harbor is a warm spot, several locations around the greater metro area experienced lows in the 90s this morning."

The agency has records of daily lows dating back to 1896. In almost 130 years, this is the hottest night we've had. Phoenix's record warm low is also the all-time record high temperature in Flagstaff, according to NWS.

Think about that, folks. We're three degrees away from triple-digit low temperatures. Every afternoon for nearly three weeks has been over 110 degrees. It's brutal.

🌡️All-Time Record Broken: Phoenix broke the all-time record warm low this morning with 97°F. Previous record of 96°F was set back in 2003. While Sky Harbor is a warm spot, several locations around the greater metro area experienced lows in the 90s this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Wsfh2HDc8d — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 19, 2023

Check out some of the other records that are currently in danger:

Top 5 hottest days in Phoenix

1. 122 degrees on June 26, 1990

2. 121 degrees on July 28, 1995

3. 120 degrees on June 25, 1990

4. 119 degrees on June 20 2017 and June 29, 2013

110-degree days

Earliest: May 8, 1989

Latest: 1911 had no 110-degree days

Average number of 110 degrees or greater days per year: 21

Greatest number of 110 degrees or greater days: 53 days in 2020

Longest stretch of 110 degrees or greater days 18 days, June 12-29, 1974

115-degree days:

Longest stretch of 115-degree days in Phoenix: 6 days, June 15-20, 2021

Most 115-degree days in a year: 14 days in 2020

Lows in the 90s stats:

Average mornings each summer with lows in the 90s: 7

Most days in a year with lows in the 90s: 28 days in 2020

