'The wind was almost too much': A look at the storms that soaked the East Valley, left damage in Mesa

How much rain did you get in your neighborhood Wednesday night? We've got a look at the rainfall totals and storm damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — Wednesday night's rain was a nice change of pace from July's record-shattering heat wave, but parts of the East Valley are having to pick up the pieces of serious storm damage.

Rainfall was heaviest around Scottsdale, Mesa, and Paradise Valley, but parts of Glendale got almost an inch of rain. Here's a look at the numbers from the Maricopa County Flood Control District:

North Phoenix: 0.98"

Uptown Phoenix: 0.79"

Central Phoenix: 0.04"

City of Tempe: 0.12"

City of Glendale: 0.75"

City of Chandler: 0.04"

Westgate: 0.20"

City of Mesa: 0.51"

Paradise Valley: 1.02"

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community: 1.02"

Falcon Field Airport: 0.79"

Apache Junction: 0.87"

Gold Canyon: 0.83"

Storm damage in Mesa

Parts of Mesa got hit hard by heavy winds. 12News' Jade Cunningham was on the scene covering the damage.

No injuries were reported in connection with the storm, but one resident said that it was unlike anything he'd experienced in all his years living in the Valley.

"As soon as I ducked in, the roof awning ripped off of the trailer next to me," he said. "I made the attempt to get out away from the trailer and back to the trailer I live in, but at that point, the wind was almost too much. It almost pushed me over."

"I held out for about five minutes before I made the decision to just make a break for it back to my place... To get back to safety"

Like many people in the neighborhood, he was shaken but fortunately unharmed. The total cost of the damages hasn't been estimated.

We just arrived here at a mobile home park in Mesa. Damage is really bad. Luckily there weren’t any injuries @12News pic.twitter.com/XFyUKCOSub — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) July 27, 2023

I spoke with someone who lives in this neighborhood in Mesa. His story is remarkable. Someone was watching over him when this storm hit. Hear from him at 6am on @12News pic.twitter.com/smBuVctbqW — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) July 27, 2023

Found these homes that have bad damage to them. There are several here like this, again Juniper and Pasadena @12News @12NewsKrystle pic.twitter.com/gKE3oZZdVH — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) July 27, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Arizona Weather