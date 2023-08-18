Hurricane Hilary is headed to the U.S. Will it have an impact on Arizona weather?

Hurricane Hilary was recently upgraded to Category 4, and is expected to bring rain and flooding to the American Southwest.

PHOENIX — Hurricanes aren't a common problem for Arizona, but this weekend we're going to feel the effects of one.

Hurricane Hilary was recently upgraded to a Category 4 with 145 mph sustained winds, and the National Weather Service expects heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and blowing dust as the storm moves through the American Southwest.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening across south-central and southwest Arizona. There is a chance for wind gusts of 35+ mph.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening across parts of south-central and southwest Arizona. Damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and localized flooding will be the primary concerns. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ev2DcJRpat — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2023

NOAA satellites provided an image of the Category 4 storm before it is projected to head to the U.S.

While it's still dark over the west coast of North America, @NOAA's #GOESWest 🛰️ is keeping a close eye on powerful #HurricaneHilary, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 145 mph.



This GeoColor/#GLM composite imagery of #Hilary shows the distinct eye and frequent… https://t.co/Nw25SrIx3u pic.twitter.com/WTr3eAgbFI — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 18, 2023

12News will be tracking the weather conditions through the weekend.

Storm Preparation

The City of Phoenix recommends the following practices:

Familiarize yourself with local emergency plans. Know where to go and how to get there should you need to get to higher ground, the highest level of a building, or to evacuate.

Clean out roof drains or scuppers to prevent accumulation of rain water on the roof.

Thin out trees and trim down overgrown vegetation.

Clean out drywells on your property so there is safe place for the water to collect.

Repair landscaping to ensure water will run away from your building.

Back up all data in case your computer or servers become damaged.

Look at installing generators or back up battery systems.

Bring in outdoor furniture and move important indoor items to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

Disconnect electrical appliances and don't touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.

If instructed, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve. This helps prevent fires and explosions.

Tips for Drivers

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road! The depth of water is not always obvious. The road bed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Six inches of water can cause most cars to lose control.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks.

Don't drive around barricades. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Treat non-working or flashing traffic signals at intersections as a four-way stop. Proceed with caution.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Flood Watch = “Be Aware.” Conditions are right for flooding to occur in your area.

