TONOPAH, Ariz. — Emergency crews rescued a man in Tonopah, an area west of Phoenix, who was stranded perched on the roof of his pickup truck in a flooded wash Monday.

Avondale Fire and Medical units along with Buckeye Fire's technical rescue team worked the water rescue near 411 Avenue and Salome Highway.

Crews say heavy amounts of water were flowing through the wash making access to the man challenging as the waters were rising quickly around the truck.

Avondale Fire & Medical unit Ladder 174 utilized its aerial ladder and bucket to rescue the man from the hood of his vehicle.

