LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust in the Valley, flash flood warnings up North

ARIZONA, USA — A dust advisory has been issued for parts of the Valley as monsoon storms move through the state Wednesday evening.
Isolated storms in the higher terrain of southeastern Arizona will approach the lower deserts this evening, increasing our chances of strong outflow winds, blowing dust, or isolated storms.
Latest Updates
Follow the current developments of storms across the state below. We will include the latest updates on warnings, watches, closures and other important information.
7:10 p.m. Strong storms moving from eastern Pima county into southeastern Pinal county. Watch for potential outflow winds, blowing dust, and pop-up storms in the lower deserts. Storms are still expected to weaken before reaching Valley.
7:05 p.m. Dust Advisory until 8:15 for Eloy and other areas of southern Arizona.
6:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued a Dust Advisory until 7:30 p.m.for parts of southern Arizona.
6:40 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7 p.m for Yuma, Somerton, Winterhaven and Araby
6:35 p.m. Flash Flood Warning continues for Gila County until 10 p.m.
6:20 p.m. The Dust Advisory for Maricopa County and Pinal Counties has expired.
6 p.m. A dust advisory is in effect for most of the Valley as monsoon storms pass through Central Arizona.
6:00 p.m. Rain and blowing dust is moving up I-10 west of Phoenix.
5:45 p.m. Check out the dust at Loop 101 at Cardinals Way.
