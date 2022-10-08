LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust in the Valley, flash flood warnings up North

Monsoon storms continue Wednesday night with heavy activity in the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — A dust advisory has been issued for parts of the Valley as monsoon storms move through the state Wednesday evening.

Isolated storms in the higher terrain of southeastern Arizona will approach the lower deserts this evening, increasing our chances of strong outflow winds, blowing dust, or isolated storms.

Follow the current developments of storms across the state below. We will include the latest updates on warnings, watches, closures and other important information.

7:10 p.m. Strong storms moving from eastern Pima county into southeastern Pinal county. Watch for potential outflow winds, blowing dust, and pop-up storms in the lower deserts. Storms are still expected to weaken before reaching Valley.

Strong storms moving from eastern Pima county into southeastern Pinal county. Watching for potential outflow winds, blowing dust and pop up storms in the lower deserts. Storms still expected to weaken before reaching Valley. #azwx #12news #12newswx #weatheralert #storm pic.twitter.com/jfHybXcbGH — Jamie Kagol (@jamiekagol) August 11, 2022

7:05 p.m. Dust Advisory until 8:15 for Eloy and other areas of southern Arizona.

6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued a Dust Advisory until 7:30 p.m.for parts of southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 7:30 PM MST. https://t.co/i6YnQW4V34 #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Jc4gBaPCOZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2022

6:40 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7 p.m for Yuma, Somerton, Winterhaven and Araby

6:35 p.m. Flash Flood Warning continues for Gila County until 10 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Gila County, AZ until 10:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Xeaw0MUShV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2022

6:20 p.m. The Dust Advisory for Maricopa County and Pinal Counties has expired.

The Dust Advisory For Maricopa And Pinal Counties Has Expired. https://t.co/t6WqMo7BBO #azwx #cawx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2022

6 p.m. A dust advisory is in effect for most of the Valley as monsoon storms pass through Central Arizona.

6:00 p.m. Rain and blowing dust is moving up I-10 west of Phoenix.

Rain and blowing dust is moving up I-10 west of Phoenix. Do not drive into dust storms; if you're caught in one, pull over and wait for it to pass.#azwx #aztraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/r9pDRCswUc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2022

5:45 p.m. Check out the dust at Loop 101 at Cardinals Way.

5:45PM>> This is Loop 101 at Cardinals Way (Westgate) - where dust is limiting visibilities to around a mile or so. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/Hvb34jjEeZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 11, 2022

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather.

