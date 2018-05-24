TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona State University study shows cars left in the sun can heat up to deadly temperatures in as little as one hour.

The study examined different types of cars, left in both the sun and the shade.

Previously, the researchers said, there had not been a study involving cars left in the shade.

The researcher found one a 100-degree day, cars could reach 116 degrees inside in one hour. By taking an average child's body weight and temperature, they found the heat level could be fatal for children in that hour.

On average, the researchers found, surface temperatures inside that car could reach up to 157 degrees.

The study also found that economy cars heated up faster than midsize cars and minivans.

