PHOENIX — Whether in the Valley or up north, an overnight storm left surprises for Arizonans Sunday morning.

Flash flood watches were issued for parts of northern Arizona after a rainy Saturday. Those showers continued over night and mingled with a cold front, dropping temperatures and turning rain into snow.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff measured up to 4.5 inches of rain at Snowbowl. In addition, 1 inch in Bellmont and 2 inches in Williams.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to be careful driving up north Sunday morning there is lots of snow and slick roads. Snow accumulated on State Route 87 north of Payson near Clints Well.

Take it slow on SR 87 north of Payson near Clints Well. It looks like there is an accumulation of snow on the highway. #azwx #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/yZh71zE0F2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 7, 2018

That cold front triggered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley too. Just before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service in Phoenix said that showers from midnight on already broke the daily rainfall record for Oct. 7. NWS measured 0.41 inches of rain. The previous record was 0.30 inches and was set in 1924.

The showers and thunderstorms that rolled through this morning already broke our daily rainfall record for today! Additionally, it is only October 7th and this October is already the 3rd wettest in recorded history! #azwx pic.twitter.com/shcnGQdUrp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 7, 2018

This month is the third wettest Phoenix October on record.

© 2018 KPNX