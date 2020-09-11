Arizonans brace for shift to winter weather

With snow and a chance of rain in the forecast, people are prepping for a dip in digits.

ARIZONA, USA — Snowfall is happening at Arizona Snow Bowl and more inches are on the way in the high country. A telltale sign winter weather is in the mix.

"It’s nice to have the clouds and the breeze and to not feel hot because it’s 118 degrees," says Demetra Presley, out for a picnic in Phoenix.

Her friend Anjuli Moores is also soaking in the dip in digits and a chance of rain.

"Yes, definitely sleeves," Moores says. "It’s time. Finally. We’re ready for this weather. We have a portable umbrella if it starts. It sprinkled a little bit and it was totally fine."

The thought of rain is sending a lot of drivers to swipe out their wiper blades.

"They’re really cracked up," says Rebecca Ramsey. "They’re no good right now."

She's one of several to stop by an auto-parts shop in central Phoenix. The waste bin outside was full of old blades and wrappers from drivers making the upgrade.

"It’s good not to get in an accident," she says. "You gotta see where you’re going."