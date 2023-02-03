Overnight snowfall totals from Arizona's most recent winter storm

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — This winter has been one for Flagstaff's record books.
The city's airport saw the second highest snowfall ever recorded from July 1 to March 1 at 140.1 inches total, according to the National Weather Service's Flagstaff branch. The record holder year for most snowfall seen at the airport was 1948-1949 at 153.9 inches.
The Bellemont National Weather Service Office saw it's most snow ever this year at 146.7 inches, followed close behind by 2009-2010 at 115.4 inches.
If yesterday's winter storm had come just a day earlier, Flagstaff may have beaten their previous record.
Wednesday night's winter storm once again brought tons of snow to Arizona's High Country.
Here are the snowfall totals as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight snowfall totals are expected to update at around 9 a.m.
- 24 inches: Flagstaff Mall
- 22.4 inches: Downtown Flagstaff
- 21 inches: Flagstaff airport
- 16 inches: Prescott courthouse
- 9 inches: Uptown Sedona
- 5.8 inches: Pine
- 3.5 inches: Chino Valley
- 3 inches: Clarkdale
