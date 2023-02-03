Overnight snowfall totals from Arizona's most recent winter storm

Flagstaff's airport saw the second highest snowfall ever recorded from July 1 to March 1 at 140.1 inches total, according to the National Weather Service.

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — This winter has been one for Flagstaff's record books.

The city's airport saw the second highest snowfall ever recorded from July 1 to March 1 at 140.1 inches total, according to the National Weather Service's Flagstaff branch. The record holder year for most snowfall seen at the airport was 1948-1949 at 153.9 inches.

The Bellemont National Weather Service Office saw it's most snow ever this year at 146.7 inches, followed close behind by 2009-2010 at 115.4 inches.

If yesterday's winter storm had come just a day earlier, Flagstaff may have beaten their previous record.

Wednesday night's winter storm once again brought tons of snow to Arizona's High Country.

This has been a tempestuous winter. But for Flagstaff, this year is one for the record books thru March 1st! Check out the measured snow amounts at the Flagstaff Airport and at our office in Bellemont. Complete season totals could change the rankings the next couple months. #azwx pic.twitter.com/oAX3u3gwmp — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 2, 2023

Here are the snowfall totals as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight snowfall totals are expected to update at around 9 a.m.

24 inches: Flagstaff Mall

22.4 inches: Downtown Flagstaff

21 inches: Flagstaff airport

16 inches: Prescott courthouse

9 inches: Uptown Sedona

5.8 inches: Pine

3.5 inches: Chino Valley

3 inches: Clarkdale

