Another round of rain, snow makes its way to Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX — After a warm and sunny period, Arizona is in for wet weather. An atmospheric river moving over the west coast is bringing heavy precipitation to our state.
The Valley is set to get light showers early in the morning with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service said storms are possible in the Phoenix Metro area around 7 p.m.
A Flood Watch is posted for much of the high country - including Black Canyon City, Paulden, and Payson - from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.
Up to 0.5 an inch of rain is forecast in the low deserts. The higher terrain will receive up to 1.5 inches of total rainfall through Thursday. Snow levels will drop to around 6,500 feet, with significant accumulation above 8,000 feet.
For the Valley, rain is expected to arrive mid morning and continue to build throughout the day. The heavier rainfall amounts are forecasted to be later Wednesday afternoon, so keep your umbrellas handy.
The NWS is also expecting several creeks and rivers south of the Rim to rise with the rain and melting snow ahead in the High Country.
As the storm makes its way through Arizona, we will continue to track the current weather conditions. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.
