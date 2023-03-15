Another round of rain, snow makes its way to Arizona Wednesday

An atmospheric river is bringing precipitation to the state. Flooding is possible in some areas throughout the day as more rainfall combines with melting snow.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — After a warm and sunny period, Arizona is in for wet weather. An atmospheric river moving over the west coast is bringing heavy precipitation to our state.

The Valley is set to get light showers early in the morning with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service said storms are possible in the Phoenix Metro area around 7 p.m.

A Flood Watch is posted for much of the high country - including Black Canyon City, Paulden, and Payson - from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

Up to 0.5 an inch of rain is forecast in the low deserts. The higher terrain will receive up to 1.5 inches of total rainfall through Thursday. Snow levels will drop to around 6,500 feet, with significant accumulation above 8,000 feet.

After a brief break from morning rain this afternoon, there is a 80% chance of showers descending into south-central AZ from northern AZ this evening. A few embedded storms will be possible. The most likely time in the Phoenix metro to see a storm will be 7pm-midnight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/VhlsZIGfc3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 15, 2023

For the Valley, rain is expected to arrive mid morning and continue to build throughout the day. The heavier rainfall amounts are forecasted to be later Wednesday afternoon, so keep your umbrellas handy.

The NWS is also expecting several creeks and rivers south of the Rim to rise with the rain and melting snow ahead in the High Country.

Several creeks and rivers south of the Rim are forecast to see rises later today into Thursday due to heavy rain and melting snow. Flooding is likely along Oak Creek and Wet Beaver Creek.



For the latest river forecasts, head to https://t.co/gFLnCULtP5. #azwx pic.twitter.com/UVlmeYlm8v — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 15, 2023

7:30 AM MST Update: Radar imagery shows a line of showers quickly approaching the Phoenix metro area. Expected arrival time is in about half an hour. Allow extra time for your commute this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/FOMppoKwwP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 15, 2023

As the storm makes its way through Arizona, we will continue to track the current weather conditions. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube