Oh hail! Today marks the 13th anniversary of one of the Valley's most memorable weather moments

The monsoon and Southern California weather combined to create a massive storm that spawned tornadoes and baseball-sized hail.

PHOENIX — Thirteen years ago, a giant hailstorm hit the Valley, leaving indelible marks on residents' memories – and costly marks on their cars and roofs.

"It sounded like gunshots at one point because the skylights are kind of like a plexiglass material," one resident told 12News at the time.

The hailstorm was the result of a unique combination of low pressure from Southern California hitting monsoon moisture, creating powerful thunderstorms that spawned the massive hail storm in the Valley and tornadoes in northern Arizona.

"I had never seen anything like that, and it was a little surprising to see it here in Phoenix," said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Hirsch.

Vehicles across the Valley appeared as if they had been the target of vandals with dents and damage from the huge hailstones.

Insurance premiums rose afterwards.

"This was such an unexpected event with so much financial impact; they were totaling cars because it was too expensive to fix them," said Brooklyn Reyes with AALL Insurance.

