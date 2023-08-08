Power outages in East Valley leave thousands in the dark

SRP customers in Mesa and the Ahwatukee area are waking up in the dark as outages take hold.

PHOENIX — SRP customers in Mesa and the Ahwatukee area are without power Tuesday morning as monsoon storms roll through the southeast Valley.

According to the SRP outages map, roughly 3,484 customers in and around Ahwatukee are without power. Most outages are clustered around the Mountain Park Ranch to Foothills Park Place.

In Mesa, 1,266 customers are without power according to the map.

Roughly 130 customers are without power in Scottsdale.

SRP is still investigating the cause of the outages, and expects power to be restored around 7:40 a.m.

>>Editor's note: The following screenshot was taken at 6:55 a.m.:

