PHOENIX — The current Arizona forecast is calling for rain as early as Thursday night, but the best shot will come Saturday.

The first of two weather systems will enter the state late Thursday. The rain is expected to be light, scattered and isolated around the state.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the Valley could see .10 inches of rain through Friday morning.

But on Saturday, as NWS Phoenix says, "plan on toting an umbrella in order to stay dry."

The Phoenix area could see up to a half inch of rain starting Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

And don't worry! If you're headed to the Waste Management Phoenix Open this weekend, you can bring an umbrella. You just have to leave the sleeve at home.

Snow in northern Arizona is expected to fall between 7,500 to 8,000 feet late Saturday. The rain and snow are forecast to last at least through Sunday afternoon with snow levels falling as low as 5,500 feet, according to NWS Flagstaff.