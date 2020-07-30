A new record high temperature set in Phoenix

For the first time since 1934, a new record temperature for July 30 has been set.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the above video is from a previous broadcast.

Temperatures at Sky Harbor have just set a new daily record for July 30 since 1934. Topping out at 118 degrees, Phoenix is also experiencing the highest temperature of 2020 and the hottest day in Phoenix since 2017.

Previously the record was 115 degrees.

The rest of the week will be above 110 degrees, according to 12 News meteorologist Lindsey Riley.

Because of the excessive heat throughout the valley, The Salvation Army will be setting up 10 heat relief stations, said their public relations director.

Each station will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between July 29 and August 1. The locations are:

-Apache Junction: Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

-Avondale: Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

-Chandler: Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

-Glendale: Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

-Mesa: Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

-Phoenix

o Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

o Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

o The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

-Surprise: Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

-Tempe: Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive