Editor's Note: The above video showcases lightning strikes from an August storm in the Valley.

PHOENIX - The so-called "nonsoon" for August has officially etched itself into the record books for Phoenix and several places across northern Arizona.

Sure, yes, there were places in Arizona that saw some pretty strong monsoon activity in August, like parts of the Valley being flooded and hail in the High Country. But August as a whole for places like Flagstaff and Phoenix was, according to the National Weather Service, "abnormally hot and dry."

RELATED: 'It was almost like a nuclear bomb went off on the water': Intense monsoon storms hit Lake Havasu

NWS Phoenix crunched the numbers for both the month of August and the meteorological summer which runs from June through August.

The average high temperature in August for Phoenix was 108.2 degrees, which ranks as the second warmest on record behind only the 109 degrees reached in 2011.

The average temperature of 96.8 degrees in August for Phoenix is also the second warmest on record while the average low temperature is the fourth warmest on record at 85.4 degrees.

Looking at the meteorological summer Phoenix saw its fourth warmest average high temperature on record, it's third-warmest average temperature and ninth warmest average low temperature.

RELATED: There were more than 97,000 lightning flashes in Arizona during this August monsoon storms

When it comes to rainfall totals, August 2019 is Phoenix's 23rd driest on record with a total of 0.24 inches of rain, the record is a trace amount. In the span from June through August, that meteorological summer, Phoenix saw a total of 0.41 inches of rain which is the fifth driest on record.

August 2019 is among the warmest and driest on record for places in the High Country too.

Flagstaff experienced its second warmest August temperature on record and third driest with only 0.41 inches of rain throughout the month.

Page saw its driest August on record with just a trace of rain recorded and second warmest temperature while Winslow experienced its warmest August on record.