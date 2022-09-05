2 men rescued from flash flood in northwestern Arizona city

The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash.

A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier.

The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Authorities said the two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger.

The names of the men weren’t immediately available Monday.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.