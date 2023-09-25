Congrats Lindsay! 12News Meteorologist Lindsay Riley welcomes baby boy!

Lindsay gave birth to her second son, named Asher Gabriel, on September 23! Mom and baby are now home and doing great!

PHOENIX — There is a new member of Team 12! 12News Meteorologist Lindsay Riley welcomed her second child with her husband, Shawn, on Saturday, a boy named Asher Gabriel.

Asher was born at 1:17 p.m. on September 23. He was seven pounds and five ounces and 20-and-a-half inches long.

Lindsay says that her family is now home from the hospital and that everyone is doing great!

Lindsay and Shawn also have a one-year-old, Ari, who was born in June 2022, and Lindsay says he is loving being a big brother!

Lindsay will be taking some well-deserved time off to be with her family and new baby Asher.

Lindsay has been with 12 News as the evening meteorologist for 12 News at 4, 5, 6, and 10 since January 2018. She came to 12News from WTTV, the CBS affiliate in Indianapolis, and has previously worked in Dallas, Buffalo, and Lexington, Kentucky.

Lindsay met her husband, Shawn, on the plane when she moved to Arizona and the two have been married since April 2019, when they got married at Horseshoe Bend.

You can follow Lindsay Riley on Facebook, on Instagram and on X.

