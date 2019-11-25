PHOENIX — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season -- and the start of holiday travel. A record number of people are expected to fly over the next month for the holidays.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, an estimated 26.8 million people will take flight this season.

The department will remain on high alert to try and make sure all of those passengers stay safe.

“(In) airport security, your job is never done. You are always making modifications,” Dr. Richard Bloom, the director of terrorism and security studies at Embry Riddle in Prescott, said.

Occasionally, people do slip through the cracks -- or barge right in, as was the case earlier this year with Tyrese Garner.

Garner was arrested earlier this year after he charged through a checkpoint at Sky Harbor, throwing punches at TSA agents.

Zackaria Mudasir also was arrested after he was able to get on a United flight and deploy a slide.

These incidents can be rare.

The Associated Press studied data from 2004 to the winter of 2016 and found 21 different breaches at Sky Harbor Airport. They ranged from a man who jumped the fence knowing he would get arrested to a woman with a 2-year-old ramming her car into an airport gate until she was able to drive onto one of the runways.

Bloom says the key for TSA is to constantly review what went wrong and make changes to stay ahead of those who might want to cause harm.

“(It's) not about doing more airport security or aviation, it's about modifying the security you have,” Bloom said.

While working on this story, TSA provided the following tips for travelers for the upcoming weeks.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are prepared for a 6% increase in travelers departing Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the days leading up to and immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday.

At airports across the country, TSA projects it will screen a record breaking number of flyers this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday travel period. An estimated 26.8 million people will go through security checkpoints from Friday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Dec. 2. This is a 4% increase over 2018 Thanksgiving holiday travel volumes.

For the past few years, TSA nationally has noticed a marked change in Thanksgiving travel patterns and that trend is expected to continue this year. Instead of waiting for the day before Thanksgiving to travel, people are beginning their travels the week prior to Thanksgiving and many people have planned their return travel on the Sunday or Monday after Thanksgiving.

The travel pattern at PHX is no different. TSA projects that the holiday rush will begin Friday, Nov. 22 when more than 58,000 departing travelers will be screened through the security checkpoints that day. The next surge in travelers will occur Tuesday, Nov. 26 when projections show that more than 60,000 people will be screened. Wednesday, Nov 27 will tie for the busiest day of the holiday travel period when TSA predicts it will screen more than 66,000 departing passengers. The lightest travel day of the holiday period will be Thanksgiving Day when approximately 36,000 people are expected to depart PHX.

Current projections show that departing passenger volumes will pick up again on Saturday, Nov. 30 when TSA projects it will screen 62,000 people. On Sunday, Dec. 1 volumes continue to increase with more than 66,000 people expected through the security checkpoints. TSA predicts Monday, Dec. 2 will be busy, too, with more than 60,500 departing passengers expected.

Know what to expect at the airport. The busiest times at the security checkpoint are early morning from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.; late morning and again late afternoon.

Arrive early. During the peak holiday travel rush, arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your flight departure to ensure adequate time for every step of the airport travel process including being screened through the security checkpoint. By arriving early, you should arrive at your gate with time to spare.

Traveling with foods. Baked goods and other solid foods are allowed in carry-on luggage. This includes breads, cookies, candies and meats. However, jams, jellies, sauces, gravies or other liquids need to be in quantities of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less to travel in your carry-on. Any quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should be placed in checked baggage.

Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper. Wrapped items are screened just like any other item. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology in carry-on or checked luggage, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it to determine what the item is. Consider traveling with unwrapped items or placing them in a gift bag for easy access and resolution.

Dress for security screening. Simplify your experience by avoiding bulky jewelry, scarves, hair accessories and large belt buckles since these types of items are likely to require additional screening. Remember to remove all items from your pockets and secure them in your carry-on bag before being screened at the security checkpoint.

AskTSA on social media. Question about what you can bring through the security checkpoint? Tweet or Message AskTSA weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. AZST and weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. AZST.

Call TSA Cares. Travelers or families of travelers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint as well as to arrange for assistance at the checkpoint. It is recommended to call at least 72 hours prior to traveling to ensure TSA can provide the assistance that is needed.